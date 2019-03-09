|
|
BRUCE LOIL MCKINNON
20 October 1933 - 6 March 2019
Much loved husband of June for 57 years.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Robin, Iain and Jacqui, Sue and Omar.
Loved grandfather of Max, Abby, Joshua,
Connor, Oliver and Cooper.
Loved brother of Bob.
Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff
of Fred Ward Gardens, Curtin.
The funeral service for Bruce will be held in
the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew,
State Circle Forrest on Monday,
18 March 2019, commencing at 2 pm.
Private cremation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
either Soldier On or Invictus Games.
Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019