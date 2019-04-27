Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce PODMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce PODMORE


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bruce PODMORE Obituary
PODMORE Bruce

BRUCE ALEXANDER PODMORE

19 April 1931 - 24 April 2019



Passionate Educator, Sportsman

and Family Man



Dearly loved husband of Robyn for 61 years.

Much loved father of

Leanne, Bronwyn, Brett (dec) and Grant.

Father-in-law of Andrew and Tracy.

Loved Grandfather of Kate, Belinda,

Jamie, Kirsten, Chelsea and Brady.

Great Grandfather of Ava and Bailey.



The world is a little less bright without you



A celebration of Bruce's life will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,

3 May 2019, commencing at 3:00pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bruce's memory may be made to Kids Tennis Foundation.

Envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.