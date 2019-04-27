|
|
PODMORE Bruce
BRUCE ALEXANDER PODMORE
19 April 1931 - 24 April 2019
Passionate Educator, Sportsman
and Family Man
Dearly loved husband of Robyn for 61 years.
Much loved father of
Leanne, Bronwyn, Brett (dec) and Grant.
Father-in-law of Andrew and Tracy.
Loved Grandfather of Kate, Belinda,
Jamie, Kirsten, Chelsea and Brady.
Great Grandfather of Ava and Bailey.
The world is a little less bright without you
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
3 May 2019, commencing at 3:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bruce's memory may be made to Kids Tennis Foundation.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019