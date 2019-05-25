Home
CARMEL PICKERD


1930 - 2019
CARMEL PICKERD Obituary
PICKERD (GABRIEL) CARMEL

CARMEL GABRIEL PICKERD

'GA'

10.7.1930 - 22.5.2019



Much loved Wife of Clarrie

and loving Mother and

Mother-in-law of Mary (dec),

Therese and Larry, Gerard and Debbie,

Eugene and Julie and Trish and Adrian.

Loving Grandmother and

Great Grandmother

to all their children.



Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for

the life of Ga will be held in

St Peter Chanel Catholic Church,

Weston Street, Yarralumla on

FRIDAY 31 May 2019,

commencing at 2:00 pm.



Private Cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
