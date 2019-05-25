|
|
PICKERD (GABRIEL) CARMEL
CARMEL GABRIEL PICKERD
'GA'
10.7.1930 - 22.5.2019
Much loved Wife of Clarrie
and loving Mother and
Mother-in-law of Mary (dec),
Therese and Larry, Gerard and Debbie,
Eugene and Julie and Trish and Adrian.
Loving Grandmother and
Great Grandmother
to all their children.
Requiem Mass in thanksgiving for
the life of Ga will be held in
St Peter Chanel Catholic Church,
Weston Street, Yarralumla on
FRIDAY 31 May 2019,
commencing at 2:00 pm.
Private Cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019