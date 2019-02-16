|
|
CARMELA LORENZATO
2 August 1926 - 12 February 2019
Beloved wife of Giovanni (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Carlo and Kathleen, Ivan, Paola,
David and Elena.
Cherished Nonna of Julie, Melanie,
Matthew, Michael, Carla, Nina, Shyanne,
Gianni, Charli, Amy and Andrew.
Beloved biz Nonna to 17.
Rosary will be recited in the Chapel of
White Lady Funerals,
75 Canberra Avenue Kingston on
THURSDAY, 21 February 2019
commencing at 4:30pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered
in St Raphael's Catholic Church,
Lowe Street Queanbeyan on
FRIDAY, 22 February 2019
commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Australian Alzheimers Research Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019