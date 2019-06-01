|
|
Carolyn Anne Page (née Mau) 26 August 1940 - 15 May 2019 Beloved daughter of Tom and Rita Mau (dec); will be dearly missed by her son Louis, granddaughter Milla, as-well as her good friends Ruth and George Devrell, her sister and former brother-in-law Pauline and Paul Barratt as well as her former husband Geoff Page. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial gathering for Carolyn in Weston Park, Yarralumla, at 10am on Friday June 7 near the Yarralumla Brasserie (between the brasserie and the lake) where there will be refreshments afterwards.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019