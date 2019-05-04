|
|
MCGRATH Catherine Catherine Mary McGrath
23 August 1959 - 29 April 2019
Cherished daughter of John (dec) and Mary.
Loving mother of Larissa and Odele.
Adored sister of Anthony, Peter (dec),
Anne, Brendan, Susan,
Mark (dec) and Paul.
Nanna to Madelon and Khoby.
In our hearts you'll always stay loved and remembered every day
The funeral service for Catherine will be held at St. Anthony of Pauda's Catholic Church, Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa,
on TUESDAY, 7 May 2019,
commencing at 11am.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019