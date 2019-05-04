Home
Catherine MCGRATH


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Catherine MCGRATH Obituary
MCGRATH Catherine Catherine Mary McGrath

23 August 1959 - 29 April 2019



Cherished daughter of John (dec) and Mary.

Loving mother of Larissa and Odele.

Adored sister of Anthony, Peter (dec),

Anne, Brendan, Susan,

Mark (dec) and Paul.

Nanna to Madelon and Khoby.



In our hearts you'll always stay loved and remembered every day



The funeral service for Catherine will be held at St. Anthony of Pauda's Catholic Church, Sternberg Crescent, Wanniassa,

on TUESDAY, 7 May 2019,

commencing at 11am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 4, 2019
