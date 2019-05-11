Home
Catherine Patricia KEMMETT

KEMMETT Catherine Patricia

CATHERINE PATRICIA KEMMETT

'PAT'

6 September 1928 - 8 May 2019



Wife of Ted (dec).

Loved mum of David, Graeme,

Brian and Billie, Jan and Jeff.

Much loved Gran of Adam, Tom, Steven,

Kolby and Bronte.

Gran Gran of Stella and Ivy.

Admired Gran-in-law of Clare and Sarah.



The funeral service for Pat will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,

16 May 2019, commencing at 10:30am.



No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
