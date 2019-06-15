Home
Cecilia Maria ROSS


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cecilia Maria ROSS Obituary
CECILIA MARIA ROSS

12 July 1930 - 13 June 2019



Passed away peacefully



Beloved wife of Donald (dec).

Much loved and cherished daughter, sister,

sister-in-law, aunt and friend.



A heartfelt thank you to Dr Thompson and the staff on ward 9a at The Canberra Hospital and also to the staff of Jindalee Nursing Home for their care of Cecilia over the years.



Prayers will be held for Cecilia

in the White Lady Chapel

101 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen

on TUESDAY 18 June 2019

commencing at 2.30pm.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
