Home
Services
Toscan Dinn Funerals
2/10 Liardet Street
, Australian Capital Territory 2611
02 6287 3466
Resources
More Obituaries for CECILY HOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CECILY JOSEPHINE HOWDEN


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
CECILY JOSEPHINE HOWDEN Obituary
CECILY JOSEPHINE HOWDEN
25 April 1937 – 31 March 2019

Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House.

Much loved and cherished wife
of Denis for 60 years.
Adored mother of John, Louise, Andrew,
Rachael and Rebecca (both dec),
Jacqueline, Timothy, Claire and Luke.
Mother-in-law of Cecelia, Malcolm,
Daniel, Rowena, Tony and Katrina.
Precious Grandma of James, Sarah,
Jayden, Cade, Brae, Keegan, Imogen,
Astrid, Holly, Leif, Beau, Carlo, Grace,
Hunter, Fletcher, Connor and Hamish.
Loved sister of Noelene (Sr Genevieve RSJ)
and Jack Henderson and sister-in-law of
Dale and Jim Campbell, aunt to six
and great-aunt to six.

The family sincerely thank the palliative care
home-based team and Clare Holland House
for their care of Cecily over the last months.
A Requiem Mass will be held at Sts Peter
and Paul's Catholic Church, Garran on
FRIDAY, 5th of April at 11.00am.

The funeral will then proceed to the
Woden Cemetery, Phillip for burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Clare Holland
House would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the Church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.