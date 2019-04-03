|
|
CECILY JOSEPHINE HOWDEN
25 April 1937 – 31 March 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Clare Holland House.
Much loved and cherished wife
of Denis for 60 years.
Adored mother of John, Louise, Andrew,
Rachael and Rebecca (both dec),
Jacqueline, Timothy, Claire and Luke.
Mother-in-law of Cecelia, Malcolm,
Daniel, Rowena, Tony and Katrina.
Precious Grandma of James, Sarah,
Jayden, Cade, Brae, Keegan, Imogen,
Astrid, Holly, Leif, Beau, Carlo, Grace,
Hunter, Fletcher, Connor and Hamish.
Loved sister of Noelene (Sr Genevieve RSJ)
and Jack Henderson and sister-in-law of
Dale and Jim Campbell, aunt to six
and great-aunt to six.
The family sincerely thank the palliative care
home-based team and Clare Holland House
for their care of Cecily over the last months.
A Requiem Mass will be held at Sts Peter
and Paul's Catholic Church, Garran on
FRIDAY, 5th of April at 11.00am.
The funeral will then proceed to the
Woden Cemetery, Phillip for burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Clare Holland
House would be appreciated.
Envelopes will be available at the Church.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019