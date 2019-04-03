CECILY JOSEPHINE HOWDEN

25 April 1937 – 31 March 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Clare Holland House.



Much loved and cherished wife

of Denis for 60 years.

Adored mother of John, Louise, Andrew,

Rachael and Rebecca (both dec),

Jacqueline, Timothy, Claire and Luke.

Mother-in-law of Cecelia, Malcolm,

Daniel, Rowena, Tony and Katrina.

Precious Grandma of James, Sarah,

Jayden, Cade, Brae, Keegan, Imogen,

Astrid, Holly, Leif, Beau, Carlo, Grace,

Hunter, Fletcher, Connor and Hamish.

Loved sister of Noelene (Sr Genevieve RSJ)

and Jack Henderson and sister-in-law of

Dale and Jim Campbell, aunt to six

and great-aunt to six.



The family sincerely thank the palliative care

home-based team and Clare Holland House

for their care of Cecily over the last months.

A Requiem Mass will be held at Sts Peter

and Paul's Catholic Church, Garran on

FRIDAY, 5th of April at 11.00am.



The funeral will then proceed to the

Woden Cemetery, Phillip for burial.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Clare Holland

House would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the Church. Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary