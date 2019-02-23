|
|
In Loving Memory of
Cecily "Ruth" Mason (nee Thompson)
"Ruth"
25 August 1938 - 17 February 2019
Beloved wife of Mal (dec).
Much loved mother of Michael and Angela and mother-in-law of Jo.
Grandma/NanNan of Corey, Peter and Charlotte.
A heart felt thank you to all staff of The Canberra Hospital who cared for Mum over the last 7 weeks.
The funeral service for Ruth will be held at The Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Hanlon Place Nicholls ACT, on Friday 1st March, commencing at 10:30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief
(https://riseabovecbr.org.au/)
will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019