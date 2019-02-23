Home
Cecily Mason

Cecily Mason Obituary


In Loving Memory of


Cecily "Ruth" Mason (nee Thompson)


"Ruth"



25 August 1938 - 17 February 2019



Beloved wife of Mal (dec).
Much loved mother of Michael and Angela and mother-in-law of Jo.
Grandma/NanNan of Corey, Peter and Charlotte.



A heart felt thank you to all staff of The Canberra Hospital who cared for Mum over the last 7 weeks.



The funeral service for Ruth will be held at The Chapel at Gold Creek, 17 O'Hanlon Place Nicholls ACT, on Friday 1st March, commencing at 10:30am.



In lieu of flowers donations to
Rise Above Capital Region Cancer Relief
(https://riseabovecbr.org.au/)
will be greatly appreciated.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 23, 2019
