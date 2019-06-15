Home
Cesar ANIVERSARIO


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Cesar ANIVERSARIO Obituary
CESAR LIRIO ANIVERSARIO



22 November 1947 - 11 June 2019



Passed away peacefully at

The Canberra Hospital,

surrounded by his loving family.



Beloved husband of Rosemarie,

Father of Jayson and Steven,

Father-in-law of Melissa.



Forever in our hearts



A viewing will be held at

Toscan Dinn Funerals,

10 Liardet Street, Weston on

MONDAY 17 and TUESDAY 18

June 2019 commencing at 6:30pm.



A service of thanksgiving will be held

in the Immanuel Lutheran Church,

Cnr Burnie and Corinna Streets Woden

on WEDNESDAY, 19 June 2019

commencing at 1:30pm.



The funeral cortege will then proceed to

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery for burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
