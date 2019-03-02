|
|
CHARITY MARIA LESNIK
3.09.1951 - 23.02.2019
Beloved wife of the late Fritz.
Loved mother of Tania and Jason and
mother-in-law to Brian.
Beloved Nan to Tara and Jake and
Nan-in-law to Bethany.
You will always be in our hearts.
Now in God's hands,
peacefully sleeping.
Prayers will be offered for Charity in
St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street,
Queanbeyan on TUESDAY 5 March 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of prayers, burial will
take place in Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery,
Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019