|
|
STEELE Charles Michael CHARLES MICHAEL STEELE, OAM
(Mick)
6 April 1934 - 29 May 2019
Husband of Margaret.
Loving father and father-in-law of
Mark and Kelly, and Sue.
Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.
Loved and missed by all his family and friends.
RIP and God bless.
Heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses
and staff at The Canberra Hospital.
The funeral service for Mick will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
4 June 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Mick's
memory may be made to the RSPCA.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019