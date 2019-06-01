Home
Charles Michael STEELE

STEELE Charles Michael CHARLES MICHAEL STEELE, OAM

(Mick)



6 April 1934 - 29 May 2019



Husband of Margaret.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Mark and Kelly, and Sue.

Much loved grandfather and great-grandfather.

Loved and missed by all his family and friends.



RIP and God bless.



Heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses

and staff at The Canberra Hospital.



The funeral service for Mick will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

4 June 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Mick's

memory may be made to the RSPCA.

Envelopes available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
