|
|
MACK CHRIS CHRIS MACK
27 March 1949 - 17 May 2019
Chris will be sadly missed by his
devoted wife and best friend,
Ruth, of 47 years.
All-time favourite father of
Craig, Margaret and Ken,
and father-in-law of Dean.
Worlds OKist Grandpa of
Harry, Joel, Logan, Toby and Cohen.
Brother of Roberta (dec) and Lindy.
The thanksgiving memorial service to
celebrate Chris's life will be held in
North Canberra Baptist Church,
Condamine Street, Turner on Friday,
24 May 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Prostate Cancer, Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019