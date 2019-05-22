Home
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRIS MACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRIS MACK


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
CHRIS MACK Obituary
MACK CHRIS CHRIS MACK

27 March 1949 - 17 May 2019



Chris will be sadly missed by his

devoted wife and best friend,

Ruth, of 47 years.

All-time favourite father of

Craig, Margaret and Ken,

and father-in-law of Dean.

Worlds OKist Grandpa of

Harry, Joel, Logan, Toby and Cohen.

Brother of Roberta (dec) and Lindy.



The thanksgiving memorial service to

celebrate Chris's life will be held in

North Canberra Baptist Church,

Condamine Street, Turner on Friday,

24 May 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.



Privately cremated.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Prostate Cancer, Envelopes will be available.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.