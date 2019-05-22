Home
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINA ARVANITIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINA ARVANITIS

Obituary Condolences

CHRISTINA ARVANITIS Obituary
CHRISTINA ARVANITIS

Born 6 October 1943

Sadly passed away Friday, 17 May 2019



Loved wife of Tony and loving mother of

Georgina, Takis, Alex and Paris.

Unforgettable grandmother of

Katerina, Anthony, Dean, Harry, Mia

and great-grandmother of Leo.



Tha xana zmixoume



The funeral service for Christina will be held in

the Greek Orthodox Church of St Demetrios,

Campbell Street, Queanbeyan on Friday,

24 May 2019, commencing at 1pm.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.