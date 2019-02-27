Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Cassimaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Cassimaty

Obituary Condolences

Christine Cassimaty Obituary


CHRISTINE CASSIMATY
18.10.1936 - 24.2.2019

Passed away peacefully


Beloved wife of Gregory.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Bill, Helen and Sam, Maria and Daniele.
Adored Yiayia of Tiana, Joseph, Gregory, Billy and Valentino.


The Funeral service for Christine
will be held in
Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas
1 Gosse St, Kingston
on FRIDAY 1st March 2019
commencing at 10am.


At the conclusion of the service burial will take place in the Woden Cemetery
Justinian St, Phillip.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Dementia Australia.
www.dementia.org.au


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.