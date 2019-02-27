|
|
CHRISTINE CASSIMATY
18.10.1936 - 24.2.2019
Passed away peacefully
Beloved wife of Gregory.
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of
Bill, Helen and Sam, Maria and Daniele.
Adored Yiayia of Tiana, Joseph, Gregory, Billy and Valentino.
The Funeral service for Christine
will be held in
Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas
1 Gosse St, Kingston
on FRIDAY 1st March 2019
commencing at 10am.
At the conclusion of the service burial will take place in the Woden Cemetery
Justinian St, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Dementia Australia.
www.dementia.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 27, 2019