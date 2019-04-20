Home
Clifford WHALEN


1929 - 2019
Clifford WHALEN Obituary
WHALEN Clifford

CLIFFORD JOSEPH WHALEN

29 March 1929 - 13 April 2019



Beloved husband of Avis (deceased).

Adored father and father-in-law of

Janine and Jim, Kathryn (deceased),

Gregory (deceased), Cheryl and Peter.

Much loved grandfather

and great-grandfather.



A thorough gentleman.



The funeral service for Cliff will be held in

The Chapel at Gold Creek,

O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls on Friday,

26 April 2019 commencing at 1:00pm.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
