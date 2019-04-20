|
|
WHALEN Clifford
CLIFFORD JOSEPH WHALEN
29 March 1929 - 13 April 2019
Beloved husband of Avis (deceased).
Adored father and father-in-law of
Janine and Jim, Kathryn (deceased),
Gregory (deceased), Cheryl and Peter.
Much loved grandfather
and great-grandfather.
A thorough gentleman.
The funeral service for Cliff will be held in
The Chapel at Gold Creek,
O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls on Friday,
26 April 2019 commencing at 1:00pm.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019