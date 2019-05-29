|
|
DALTON Colin Colin Leslie Dalton
5 March 1942 - 28 May 2019
Dearly loved husband of Val.
Proud father of Vicki, Bruce and partner Learne.
Treasured Pop of Michael McKean, Kelly and Michael Baseler, and our beautiful Nicole Willis.
Also the light of his life our special great granddaughter Indie.
The funeral service for Col will be held at Gold Creek Chapel, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls, on FRIDAY, 31 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Donations to Palliative Care ACT.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019