Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Colin DALTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colin DALTON


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Colin DALTON Obituary
DALTON Colin Colin Leslie Dalton

5 March 1942 - 28 May 2019



Dearly loved husband of Val.

Proud father of Vicki, Bruce and partner Learne.

Treasured Pop of Michael McKean, Kelly and Michael Baseler, and our beautiful Nicole Willis.

Also the light of his life our special great granddaughter Indie.



The funeral service for Col will be held at Gold Creek Chapel, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls, on FRIDAY, 31 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Donations to Palliative Care ACT.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.