Colin DANIEL


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Colin DANIEL Obituary
Colin George Daniel



17 May 1926 - 6 June 2019



Born in the family home at Bungendore.



Much loved brother of David and Marie, Ivy, Gladys, Doris, Robert, Tom and Ethel (all dec).

Cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews.



'Will be dearly missed by all who knew him'



Many thanks to the staff at the Queanbeyan Age Care Facility and the Bungendore Medical Centre.



The funeral service for Colin will be held at Saint Philips Anglican Church,

cnr of Butmaroo St &, Gibraltar St, Bungendore

on Friday 14th June, commencing at 10am.

Burial will follow at

Bungendore Lawn Cemetery, Osborne Street Bungendore



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 12, 2019
