Colin George Daniel
17 May 1926 - 6 June 2019
Born in the family home at Bungendore.
Much loved brother of David and Marie, Ivy, Gladys, Doris, Robert, Tom and Ethel (all dec).
Cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews.
'Will be dearly missed by all who knew him'
Many thanks to the staff at the Queanbeyan Age Care Facility and the Bungendore Medical Centre.
The funeral service for Colin will be held at Saint Philips Anglican Church,
cnr of Butmaroo St &, Gibraltar St, Bungendore
on Friday 14th June, commencing at 10am.
Burial will follow at
Bungendore Lawn Cemetery, Osborne Street Bungendore
Published in The Canberra Times on June 12, 2019