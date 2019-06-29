|
|
STEWART, COLIN SYDMOUTH Aged 72. Passed away peacefully at Wolper Hospital Woollahra, Sydney on Wednesday 26th June 2019 after a battle with leukaemia. Devoted and loving husband of Margaret. Adored father to Nicole, Felicity and Charlotte and dear father-in-law to David, Mathew and George. Much loved by grandchildren Olivia, Hannah and Harvey. All warmly welcome to join as we celebrate Colin's life on Wednesday 3rd July at 11am at St Jude's Anglican Church, 38 Bendooley Street, Bowral NSW. Private Burial. Gathering to follow from 12:30pm at Milton Park Country House, 200 Hordens Road, Bowral NSW. Lady Rose Funerals 36 Bowral Street, Bowral Phone: 4862 1833
Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019