PATSIATZIS Constantinos CONSTANTINOS PATSIATZIS
23 October 1937 - 12 April 2019
Beloved husband of Athina.
Loved and loving father and father-in-law
of Mary and Terry, Mia,
Dimi and Tony, Leo and Lisa.
Adoring Papou of his 8 grandchildren.
Loved brother of Jim and his sister Katina.
Will be sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Constantinos will be held
in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,
Gosse Street, Kingston on Wednesday,
17 April 2019, commenicng at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 16, 2019