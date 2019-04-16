Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Constantinos PATSIATZIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constantinos PATSIATZIS


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Constantinos PATSIATZIS Obituary
PATSIATZIS Constantinos CONSTANTINOS PATSIATZIS

23 October 1937 - 12 April 2019



Beloved husband of Athina.

Loved and loving father and father-in-law

of Mary and Terry, Mia,

Dimi and Tony, Leo and Lisa.

Adoring Papou of his 8 grandchildren.

Loved brother of Jim and his sister Katina.

Will be sadly missed by all his

family and friends.



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Constantinos will be held

in the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas,

Gosse Street, Kingston on Wednesday,

17 April 2019, commenicng at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.