|
|
DANIELA LOPEZ TU
26 June 1925 - 10 June 2019
Beloved wife of Yueh Hsiang Tu (dec)
Devoted mother and mother-in-law of
Kenneth and Ying, Phillip,
Sharon (dec) and Mun.
Cherished grandmother of
Elysia, Sebastian, Steven and Daniel.
Loving grandmother-in-law of
Martin, Barbara and Mandi.
Adored great-grandmother of
Mattie, Sean, Josh and Zac.
Will be dearly missed by siblings and
partners Crispina and Nicanor (both dec),
Jose (dec) and Loreta, Maura and
Felix (dec), Luding and Estaneslao (dec),
Necita and Chitt; and many
nieces and nephews.
Mass will be held at St Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Wednesday,
19 June 2019, commencing at 10 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
We express our love and appreciation to
Dr David Lee for a lifetime of friendship,
generosity and dedicated care.
Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at
Clare Holland House for their kind and
loving support. Special thanks to
Dr Jonathan Williams for his professional
attentiveness and compassion.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019