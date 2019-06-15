Home
Daniela TU


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Daniela TU Obituary
DANIELA LOPEZ TU

26 June 1925 - 10 June 2019



Beloved wife of Yueh Hsiang Tu (dec)

Devoted mother and mother-in-law of

Kenneth and Ying, Phillip,

Sharon (dec) and Mun.

Cherished grandmother of

Elysia, Sebastian, Steven and Daniel.

Loving grandmother-in-law of

Martin, Barbara and Mandi.

Adored great-grandmother of

Mattie, Sean, Josh and Zac.

Will be dearly missed by siblings and

partners Crispina and Nicanor (both dec),

Jose (dec) and Loreta, Maura and

Felix (dec), Luding and Estaneslao (dec),

Necita and Chitt; and many

nieces and nephews.



Mass will be held at St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue, Forrest on Wednesday,

19 June 2019, commencing at 10 am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



We express our love and appreciation to

Dr David Lee for a lifetime of friendship,

generosity and dedicated care.

Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at

Clare Holland House for their kind and

loving support. Special thanks to

Dr Jonathan Williams for his professional

attentiveness and compassion.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
