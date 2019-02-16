Home
Darryl John Rumble
1 April 1941 - 13 February 2019
Aged 77 yrs



Loved son of Bert and Daph (both dec.)
Dearly loved husband of Maureen.
Father and father in law of Sally & Cairo,
Jeff & Noël, Graeme & Caroline,
Lissa & Patrick and Nicole & Steve.
Much loved and loving grandfather of Sarah,
Tom, Matt, Bill, Nick, Harry,
Patrick, Jack, Sophie, Sam,
Georgia, Ben, Harry and Maggie.
Loved brother of Bev and uncle of her family.



Forever in our hearts



Family and friends are warmly invited
to a funeral service for Darryl, at
St. Peter Chanel's Church, Yarralumla
on Tuesday 19 February 2019
commencing at 2pm,
followed by a private cremation.


In lieu of flowers, donations to
Clare Holland House are most welcome.


Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 16, 2019
