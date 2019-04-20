Home
David Robert BATTS 16 May 1961 - 15 April 2019 So very loved by his wife Adrienne, his daughters and their partners Sarah and Jarrod, Louisa and Peter, and Helen. Loved son of Barry and Judith (dec.), and brother of Elizabeth and Jane. Grandpa of Alec and Remy. Privately cremated. A Thanksgiving Service for David's life will be held on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at St Mary in the Valley Anglican Church, 17 Webber Cres, Calwell ACT, commencing at 10am. Please wear bright colours. A gentle, funny, and peaceful man. John 14:27
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
