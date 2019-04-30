|
|
SANDERSON David Charles DAVID CHARLES SANDERSON
(CHARLIE)
29 April 1947- 28 April 2019
Beloved husband of Sue.
Father of Matt, Joe, Sarah, Paul,
Annie, Pete and Christina.
Passed away peacefully the morning of
Sunday, 28 April surrounded by his family.
Charlie will be remembered as a loving father,
a dedicated Police Officer and
a great mate to all who knew him.
The funeral service for Charlie will be held at
St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street,
Queanbeyan on Thursday 2 May 2019,
commencing at 1:30 pm.
Burial will follow at
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 30, 2019