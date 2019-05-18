Home
David COX

David COX Obituary
COX David DAVID WILLIAM COX

8 April 1957 - 14 May 2019



Much loved father of

Renee, Graham and Michael.

Loving partner to Judy.

Younger brother of James, Jeanette and John.

Son of the late Alexander and Alice Cox.

Adored by his nieces, nephews and cousins.

A loved and loyal friend.



The funeral service for David will be held in the Anglican Parish Church of St. Paul,

Captain Cook Crescent, Griffith on Tuesday,

28 May 2019, commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019
