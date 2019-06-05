Home
DAVID DUNCAN LEDGER 31 July 1929 - 30 May 2019 David passed away at Gwen Warmington Lodge, Yass. Loved husband of Jeanne-Marie (dec) Partner of Wendy. Much loved father and father-in-law of Charles and Anne (dec), Andrew and Cassandra; James and Yvonne. Grandfather of Annabelle, Duncan, Monica, Jessica, Toby, Joshua, and Harvey. Sadly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. The funeral service for David will be held at St Clements Anglican Church, Yass on Friday 7 June 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Private Burial. W.T. Dennis & Son Pty Ltd 79 Rossi Street, Yass, NSW 2582 (02) 6226 4871
Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019
