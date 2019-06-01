Home
Resources
More Obituaries for David RAYMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John RAYMOND


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
David John RAYMOND Obituary
RAYMOND David John DAVID JOHN RAYMOND

Known as 'John'



05 March 1933 - 23 May 2019



Passed away peacefully at Canberra Hospital, Garran, ACT, aged 86 years.



Beloved Husband of Kathleen (dec.),

Loving Father and Father-in-law to Ian and Susie, Mark and Hong, Jane and Stephen, Andrew and Tracy.

Caring Poppy of Brendan, Kaitlin, Josh, Bronte, P.J., Mitchell, Harry,

Josephine and Millie.



Fair winds and a following sea



Family and friends of John are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the

ANZAC Memorial Chapel of Saint Paul,

Cnr. Campbell and Miles Roads, Duntroon,

MONDAY 3rd June 2019,

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo


logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.