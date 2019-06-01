|
RAYMOND David John DAVID JOHN RAYMOND
Known as 'John'
05 March 1933 - 23 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at Canberra Hospital, Garran, ACT, aged 86 years.
Beloved Husband of Kathleen (dec.),
Loving Father and Father-in-law to Ian and Susie, Mark and Hong, Jane and Stephen, Andrew and Tracy.
Caring Poppy of Brendan, Kaitlin, Josh, Bronte, P.J., Mitchell, Harry,
Josephine and Millie.
Fair winds and a following sea
Family and friends of John are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the
ANZAC Memorial Chapel of Saint Paul,
Cnr. Campbell and Miles Roads, Duntroon,
MONDAY 3rd June 2019,
commencing at 1.30pm.
