|
|
DAVID MICHAEL LALOR
12 April 1948 - 15 March 2019
Much loved husband of Lyn.
Loved father and father-in-law
of Andrew and Ana, Simon and Kit,
Louise and Hamish, Thérèse,
Julianne and Matthew, Melissa and Aaron,
Michael and Jessica, and Jenna.
Cherished grandfather of Isabelle, Olivia, Chloe, Harry, Ethan, Jack, Kayla, Riley, Fletcher, Maisy, Lincoln, Tyler and Finn.
Loved son of Murray (dec) and Evelene,
and brother of Stephen and John.
Loved son-in-law of Joan.
Loved uncle.
Sincere thanks to all the caring staff
at The Canberra Hospital.
Admired, loved and respected by many.
The funeral service for David will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
25 March 2019, commencing at 1:45pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 20, 2019