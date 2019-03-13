Home
DAVID COLIN LAVERTY
24 June 1951 - 10 March 2019


Beloved husband of Marie.
Adored father of Mark, Kim and Grant,
and father-in-law of Ashlee and Greg.
Devoted Pop to Jack, Eve, Mila and Indiana.


A celebration of Dave's life will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on THURSDAY
14 March 2019 commencing at 10:30am.


In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made
to Cancer Council ACT.
Envelopes will be available at the service.


Dave's request was for everyone
to wear casual clothing.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
