Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for David SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David SMITH

Obituary Condolences

David SMITH Obituary




logo

DAVID HAROLD SMITH
Born Melbourne, 5 August 1931
Died peacefully Canberra, 6 March 2019

Beloved husband of Mavis (dec)
and Margaret.
Greatly loved brother of Maureen.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Mark and Kay, Fiona (dec) and Ed,
Melinda and Nadine: and stepfather of
Nigel and Anna, Paul and Sarah.

Loved by grandchildren Daniel and Belinda, Brianna and Chris, Harry, Lewis, Farron,
Brodee, Holly; and great-grandchildren
Oscar, Callum and Harry.

Faithful member of the Anglican Church
and the Cursillo Movement.

Loved by All

Our heatfelt thanks to all the staff at Kangara Waters for their exceptional care and respect.

The funeral service for David will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church,
Charnwood Place, Charnwood on Thursday,
14 March 2019, commencing at 11am.

Private cremation.




logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.