|
|
DAVID HAROLD SMITH
Born Melbourne, 5 August 1931
Died peacefully Canberra, 6 March 2019
Beloved husband of Mavis (dec)
and Margaret.
Greatly loved brother of Maureen.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Mark and Kay, Fiona (dec) and Ed,
Melinda and Nadine: and stepfather of
Nigel and Anna, Paul and Sarah.
Loved by grandchildren Daniel and Belinda, Brianna and Chris, Harry, Lewis, Farron,
Brodee, Holly; and great-grandchildren
Oscar, Callum and Harry.
Faithful member of the Anglican Church
and the Cursillo Movement.
Loved by All
Our heatfelt thanks to all the staff at Kangara Waters for their exceptional care and respect.
The funeral service for David will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church,
Charnwood Place, Charnwood on Thursday,
14 March 2019, commencing at 11am.
Private cremation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 9, 2019