WIGNALL David DAVID JOHN WIGNALL



19 September 1945 - 30 May 2019







Died peacefully at the Canberra Hospital,



surrounded by his family,



after a remarkable fight against his illness.







David was the devoted and loved



husband of Eileen for 50 years.



Loving father and father-in-law of



Jodie and Andrew Green,



Gemma and Andrew Geikie,



Jaynie and Andy Bernal.



Much loved grandfather of Tom, Virginia,



Sam, Jack, Tom, Olivia and Millie.



Eldest child of John and Jean Wignall (dec).



Brother and brother-in-law of



Susan and David Henderson.



Respected friend of many.







The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Staff at ICU and the Oncology Ward of the Canberra Hospital and a special thank you to the many Doctors who treated



David over a very lengthy period.







Please see the Canberra Times on



Wednesday for Funeral Service details.







Our love for David will never Fade Away







Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019