David WIGNALL


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
David WIGNALL Obituary
WIGNALL David DAVID JOHN WIGNALL

19 September 1945 - 30 May 2019



Died peacefully at the Canberra Hospital,

surrounded by his family,

after a remarkable fight against his illness.



David was the devoted and loved

husband of Eileen for 50 years.

Loving father and father-in-law of

Jodie and Andrew Green,

Gemma and Andrew Geikie,

Jaynie and Andy Bernal.

Much loved grandfather of Tom, Virginia,

Sam, Jack, Tom, Olivia and Millie.

Eldest child of John and Jean Wignall (dec).

Brother and brother-in-law of

Susan and David Henderson.

Respected friend of many.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Staff at ICU and the Oncology Ward of the Canberra Hospital and a special thank you to the many Doctors who treated

David over a very lengthy period.



Please see the Canberra Times on

Wednesday for Funeral Service details.



Our love for David will never Fade Away



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
