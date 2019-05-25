Home
David WYNN Obituary
WYNN David

David Terence (Terry) Wynn

5 August 1935 - 22 May 2019



Passed away peacefully at

Canberra Hospital surrounded by family.

Loved husband of Maureen for 62 years.

Father to 7 sons and 1 daughter.

Grandfather of 19

and great-grandfather of 14.

Forever in our hearts.

Our special thanks to all staff

at Canberra ICU.



A celebration of David's life will be held at

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on MONDAY

3rd June 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
