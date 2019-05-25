|
|
WYNN David
David Terence (Terry) Wynn
5 August 1935 - 22 May 2019
Passed away peacefully at
Canberra Hospital surrounded by family.
Loved husband of Maureen for 62 years.
Father to 7 sons and 1 daughter.
Grandfather of 19
and great-grandfather of 14.
Forever in our hearts.
Our special thanks to all staff
at Canberra ICU.
A celebration of David's life will be held at
the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on MONDAY
3rd June 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019