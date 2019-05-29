|
HERPEN Dean Andrew DEAN ANDREW HERPEN
6 November 1967 - 25 May 2019
Passed away suddenly
Devoted and loved father of James,
Luke and Daniel.
Beloved son of John (dec) and Valerie.
Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen, Catherine and Michael.
Cherished Uncle and friend of many.
A funeral service for Dean will be held in the
ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,
Cnr Campbell and Miles Roads
Royal Military College, Duntroon
on MONDAY 3rd June 2019
commencing at 10am.
At the conclusion of the service, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019