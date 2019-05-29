Home
Dean Andrew HERPEN


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Dean Andrew HERPEN Obituary
HERPEN Dean Andrew DEAN ANDREW HERPEN

6 November 1967 - 25 May 2019

Passed away suddenly



Devoted and loved father of James,

Luke and Daniel.

Beloved son of John (dec) and Valerie.

Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Stephen, Catherine and Michael.

Cherished Uncle and friend of many.



A funeral service for Dean will be held in the

ANZAC Memorial Chapel of St Paul,

Cnr Campbell and Miles Roads

Royal Military College, Duntroon

on MONDAY 3rd June 2019

commencing at 10am.



At the conclusion of the service, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019
