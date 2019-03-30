Home
In loving memory of the late
Debbie McGrath
17 March 1962 - 24 March 2019


A devoted and beloved wife of Michael.
Dearly loved and loving mother and
mother-in-law of William (Dec.),
Emily and Regan, Bryce and Kaylah,
Samantha and Jonathan.
Much adored and loving Grandma of
Ryan, Harper and Charlie.


"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved"



A celebration of Debbie's life will be held in

the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford St, Mitchell
on MONDAY 1st of April 2019
commencing at 12pm.


The family request, in lieu of flowers, you make a donation to Clare Holland House.


logo

Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
