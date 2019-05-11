|
|
NOBLE Deborah Gail DEBORAH GAIL NOBLE
27 October 1955 - 3 May 2019
Sadly passed away at
National Capital Private Hospital aged 63.
Loving wife of Richard.
Loving mother of Rhys, Ryan and Matthew.
Loving grandmother of
Talaih, Dequilla, Blake and Mason.
Loving sister to Narelle, Brad and Chris.
You liked the sweeter things in life and you will be greatly missed by all.
A huge thankyou to all her family, friends and the staff at National Capital Private hospital.
Your care and support was superb.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Debbie
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
14 May 2019, commencing at 10:30am
In lieu of flowers a dontation in Debbie's memory may be made to the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation or Cancer Council ACT.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019