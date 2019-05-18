DELLA ENID COSTELLO 1 September 1925 - 14 May 2019 Beloved wife of Mick (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter (dec) and Jenny, Michael and Marita, Anne and Michael, Paul and Liz, Barry and Allison, Ruth and Phillip, Penny and Brett, and Anthony and Belinda. Loved and adored Nan of Merryn, Nathyn, Brit and Clay, Ben and Karla, John and Lauren, Craig, Simon and Jess, Rebecca, Oliver, Hayley, Felicity, Nicholas, Matthew, Alexander, Sarah, Michael, Kieran, and great grandchildren, Ella, Claire, Angus, Bonnie-Grace, Thomas, Jake and Charlie. Mum will always be with us, as she is so much a part of the tapestry of our lives. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Heritage Queanbeyan for their superb care of Della in her last two months. A special thank you to the IRT carers, especially Karen, Katie and Arna. A big thank you to Robyn and Barry for their never ending love and friendship to Della. The funeral service for Della will be held in the Belconnen Baptist Church, Dallachy Street, Page on Tuesday 21 May 2019, commencing at 11.30. Private Cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Della's memory to Bridgeworks safe house for Thai teenagers would be appreciated. A donation box will be available at the church.







Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019