O'ROURKE Denis Denis John O'Rourke
(Chook)
7 March 1945 - 20 April 2019
Loved son of John and Joyce (both dec).
Devoted husband of Margaret.
Loving father and father-in-law of Pam & Jose, John and Mick & Ana.
Adored grandfather of Krysti & Jay, Bec & Toby, Taleah, Zac, Sebi, Monte and Miley.
Cherished great-grandfather of Montana, Nevaeh and baby Peyton due in May.
'Forever in our hearts'
The funeral service for Denis will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street Queanbeyan on Tuesday 30th April, commencing at 1:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019