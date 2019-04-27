Home
Denis O'ROURKE


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Denis O'ROURKE Obituary
O'ROURKE Denis Denis John O'Rourke



(Chook)



7 March 1945 - 20 April 2019





Loved son of John and Joyce (both dec).

Devoted husband of Margaret.

Loving father and father-in-law of Pam & Jose, John and Mick & Ana.

Adored grandfather of Krysti & Jay, Bec & Toby, Taleah, Zac, Sebi, Monte and Miley.

Cherished great-grandfather of Montana, Nevaeh and baby Peyton due in May.





'Forever in our hearts'



The funeral service for Denis will be held at St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street Queanbeyan on Tuesday 30th April, commencing at 1:30pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
