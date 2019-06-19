|
|
|
Ryan Denis Predominantly of Bradden & Holt ACT but latterly of Forster NSW. Died 13-6-2019. AGED 77 YEARS Son of Patricia & Edmund of Ginninderra Queanbeyan. Brother of Pauline ( dec) and Mary Galliano. Father to Anthony & Monica, beloved husband to Norah ( dec) Requinescat In Pace Raiders, Royals & Northbourne CC A funeral service will be held at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church Forster, on Friday the 21-06-2019 commencing at 12 noon prior to internment in the Tuncurry Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 19, 2019
