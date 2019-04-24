|
HARVERSON, J. Dennis (Lt. Col. Ret'd.) 9 July 1933 - 17 April 2019 Dearly loved husband of Susan (deceased) and Lois. Loving father of David, Mark and Sue, Sandra and Neil, Katrina and Andrew. Devoted grandfather of Sarah and Eddie; Holly, Alex and Luke; Sean; Jess. Loving great-grandfather of Jed, Olivia and Grace; Hugo, Angus and Pearce; Claire, Braith and Ava. Wonderful step-father of Carole, John, Jane, Phillip, Stephen and their families. Privately Cremated. In lieu of floral tributes, at Dennis' request, donations to Legacy would be appreciated. ALFRED JAMES Unley Funeral Home, SA Phone: (08) 8272 8555 Accredited Member A.F.D.A.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019