DENNIS HINDLE

20.12.1974 - 13.3.2007

They say time heals but that's just not true, as we miss you so much more each day we're without you and it hurts so much more with each memory we create without you.

They say true love never dies and that is definitely true, as we love you so much more each day we're without you and our hearts ache so much more each day we're without you.

Love you forever and always Simone, Gaige, Lori,

Kayd and Rhylee





Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary