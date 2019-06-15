Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Derrick BRIERLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derrick BRIERLEY


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Derrick BRIERLEY Obituary
DERRICK RAE BRIERLEY

NX168852

2 January 1925 - 2 June 2019



Beloved husband of Lenore for 71 years.

Much loved father and father-in-law of

Christine Brierley, Elizabeth and David Renton,

Amanda and Lewis Jackson.

Grandfather of

Alice and Paul, Katherine and Brad,

Jonathan and Alice; Alexandra and Lucas,

Matthew and Sarah, and

great-grandfather of Benjamin, Charles,

Sophie, Solomon and Sebastian.



The memorial service in celebration of Derrick's

life will be held in the Presbyterian Church

of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest on

Thursday, 20 June 2019, commencing at 2 pm.

Privately cremated.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to

Epilepsy ACT. Envelopes will be available.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.