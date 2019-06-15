|
|
DERRICK RAE BRIERLEY
NX168852
2 January 1925 - 2 June 2019
Beloved husband of Lenore for 71 years.
Much loved father and father-in-law of
Christine Brierley, Elizabeth and David Renton,
Amanda and Lewis Jackson.
Grandfather of
Alice and Paul, Katherine and Brad,
Jonathan and Alice; Alexandra and Lucas,
Matthew and Sarah, and
great-grandfather of Benjamin, Charles,
Sophie, Solomon and Sebastian.
The memorial service in celebration of Derrick's
life will be held in the Presbyterian Church
of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest on
Thursday, 20 June 2019, commencing at 2 pm.
Privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to
Epilepsy ACT. Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019