|
|
DIANA BETTY RIDDELL
(Di)
24 October 1929 - 9 June 2019
Loved wife of John (dec).
Loving and loved mother of
Chris and Martin (dec).
Loved mother-in-law of Donna and
grandmother to Matthew and Hannah.
Loving sister of Sheila (dec).
Di died peacefully and with dignity at
The Canberra Hospital following a short illness.
Thank you Cathy and Meredith,
the ACT Ambulance Service and doctors in ED.
The funeral service for Di will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
18 June 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers Di has requested donations to be made to Royal Flying Doctor Service or
Medecins Sans Frontieres.
(Doctors Without Borders).
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019