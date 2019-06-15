Home
Diana Betty RIDDELL

DIANA BETTY RIDDELL

(Di)



24 October 1929 - 9 June 2019



Loved wife of John (dec).

Loving and loved mother of

Chris and Martin (dec).

Loved mother-in-law of Donna and

grandmother to Matthew and Hannah.

Loving sister of Sheila (dec).



Di died peacefully and with dignity at

The Canberra Hospital following a short illness.



Thank you Cathy and Meredith,

the ACT Ambulance Service and doctors in ED.



The funeral service for Di will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

18 June 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers Di has requested donations to be made to Royal Flying Doctor Service or

Medecins Sans Frontieres.

(Doctors Without Borders).



Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
