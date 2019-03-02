|
|
Diana Mary Hanna
11th May 1947 - 23rd February 2019
Passed away surrounded by her girls.
Dearly loved wife of John, cherished and adored mother of Samantha and Melanie.
Treasured sister to Len and Merylie.
Loving aunty to Noa, Lilou and Mo.
And caring friend to so many.
In Gods care and forever in our hearts.
A service to farewell Diana will be held at
St. Paul's Anglican Church, Manuka on
Tuesday, 19 March 2019,
commencing at 12 noon.
We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the beautiful and caring staff of
ward 14B, Canberra Hospital.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Diana's memory, may be made to the RSPCA.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019