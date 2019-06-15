|
|
DOMENICO ANTONIO CATANZARITI
'DOM'
29 March 1932 - 10 June 2019
1985 Canberran of the Year.
Life Member Australian Labor Party.
National Medal for Firefighting Services.
Loving husband of Maria.
Proud father and father-in-law of
Joseph and Julie,
Mimmo and Allison, and Mario.
Dearly loved Nonno of Rebecca,
Daniella, Renee, Domenic and Nina.
The family wish to thank the staff of
Clare Holland House and
ACT Patient Transport.
Requiem Mass in celebration of
the life of Domenico, will be held in
St Christopher's Cathedral,
Canberra Avenue, Forrest,
on FRIDAY, 21 June 2019,
commencing at 10.30 am.
The funeral will leave at the conclusion of
Mass for interment in
Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum,
Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Clare Holland House.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019