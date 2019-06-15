Home
Services
Tobin Brothers Funerals
throughout Melbourne and across Victoria, Victoria
(03) 9373 7000
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenico CATANZARITI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenico CATANZARITI


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Domenico CATANZARITI Obituary
DOMENICO ANTONIO CATANZARITI

'DOM'



29 March 1932 - 10 June 2019



1985 Canberran of the Year.

Life Member Australian Labor Party.

National Medal for Firefighting Services.



Loving husband of Maria.

Proud father and father-in-law of

Joseph and Julie,

Mimmo and Allison, and Mario.

Dearly loved Nonno of Rebecca,

Daniella, Renee, Domenic and Nina.



The family wish to thank the staff of

Clare Holland House and

ACT Patient Transport.



Requiem Mass in celebration of

the life of Domenico, will be held in

St Christopher's Cathedral,

Canberra Avenue, Forrest,

on FRIDAY, 21 June 2019,

commencing at 10.30 am.



The funeral will leave at the conclusion of

Mass for interment in

Christ the Redeemer Mausoleum,

Woden Cemetery, Justinian Street, Phillip.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Clare Holland House.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.