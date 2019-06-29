Home
Dorothy ADAMS Obituary
DOROTHY ADAMS

25 September 1927 - 25 June 2019



Loving wife to Mervyn Leo Adams (dec).

Loving mother of Jennifer Lee Adams,

and Stephen Angus Adams.

Mother-in-law to Julie Adams.

Grandmother to Tyler Mervyn Adams

and Hayley Isabelle Adams.



A thanksgiving service for Dorothy will be held

in Kippax Uniting Church, corner

Hardwicke Crescent and Luke Street, Holt

on Monday, 1 July 2019, commencing at 2pm.



Please wear colourful clothing.

Afternoon tea will be provided.



Privately cremated.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 29, 2019
