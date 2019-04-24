|
|
BROADBENT Dorothy DOROTHY DAWN BROADBENT
12.8.1925 - 18.4.2019
Much loved wife of Mervyn (dec).
Dearly loved mother of Gail, Jill, Susan,
Robynn and Anne and their families.
We would like to thank all the staff at
Carey Gardens Aged Care Centre,
Red Hill, ACT for their care and comfort
given to 'Dawny' in her final years.
The funeral service for Dawn will be held
in the Tobin Brothers Chapel,
75 Canberra Avenue, Kingston
today WEDNESDAY 24 April 2019,
commencing at 2:30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 24, 2019