Dorothy Muriel WILLIAMS


1922 - 2019
Dorothy Muriel WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS Dorothy Muriel MURIEL WILLIAMS

11 April 1922 - 28 April 2019



Loved and loving wife of Raymond (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Pamela and Klaus (dec),

Alan and Sue.

Loving Nanny of Megan.



A Requiem Eucharist for Muriel will be

held at the Anglican Parish Church of

St John the Baptist,

Constitution Avenue, Reid on Friday,

3 May 2019, commencing at 2:00pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Muriel's name may be made to The Cancer Council.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019
