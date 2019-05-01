|
|
WILLIAMS Dorothy Muriel MURIEL WILLIAMS
11 April 1922 - 28 April 2019
Loved and loving wife of Raymond (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Pamela and Klaus (dec),
Alan and Sue.
Loving Nanny of Megan.
A Requiem Eucharist for Muriel will be
held at the Anglican Parish Church of
St John the Baptist,
Constitution Avenue, Reid on Friday,
3 May 2019, commencing at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Muriel's name may be made to The Cancer Council.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 1, 2019