DOROTHY MARY NUNN 25 January 1918 - 25 May 2019 With great sadness we announce the death of Dorothy Mary Nunn. Cherished daughter of Thomas and Florence Nolan (dec). Dearly beloved & treasured wife of Jack (dec) for 60 years. Loving sister & sister-in-law to Marion & Kevin Fitzgerald and Marjorie & Peter Whittle (all deceased). Loving and much loved mother & mother-in-law of Margaret & Brian Robinson, Kathleen & Colin Brown, Dorothy Lalor, Michael Nunn (dec) and Elizabeth & Paul McClintock. Proud grandmother of 13: Kathleen de Kleuver, Brendan & Victoria Robinson, Antonia Parkes, Christopher Brown, Andrew & Simon Lalor, Louise Palfreyman, ThérÃ¨se Lalor, Julianne Larson, Andrew McClintock; step-grandmother to Claire and Mitchell McClintock. Loving great-grandmother of 13: Jack & Jeremy de Kleuver, Isabelle & Olivia Lalor, Rhys Robinson, Chloe, Harry, Ethan & Jack Palfreyman, Zachary, Jett & Kai Parkes & Bree-Anna Kiss. Fond aunt to Susan Dight, Maureen Allen, Kathleen Elliott, Kevin Palmer (dec) & Eileen McDonald. The family extend our heartfelt very special thanks to Dr B Mackay for her loving care for Dorothy over many years and deep appreciation to the nurses, carers & volunteers at Calvary Haydon Retirement Community for their gentle care and kindness to Dorothy. Mass of Christian Burial for Dorothy will be celebrated in St Matthew's Catholic Church, Stutchbury Street, Page on Wednesday, 5 June 2019, commencing at 1pm. Burial will follow at the Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 1, 2019
